Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$325.08 million for the quarter.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
