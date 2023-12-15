Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) CEO Rory B. Riggs Acquires 517,107 Shares

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) CEO Rory B. Riggs bought 517,107 shares of Cibus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $5,470,992.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,622,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,165,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of CBUS opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84. Cibus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.41). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 7,056.88%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cibus during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cibus by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cibus by 1,987.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cibus in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Featured Stories

