Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) CEO Rory B. Riggs Acquires 517,107 Shares

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) CEO Rory B. Riggs bought 517,107 shares of Cibus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $5,470,992.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,622,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,165,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cibus Stock Performance
Shares of CBUS opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84. Cibus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.84.
Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.41). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 7,056.88%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cibus in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Cibus Company Profile
Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.
