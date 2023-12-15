CIC Wealth LLC Acquires 2,817 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.