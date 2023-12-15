CIC Wealth LLC Grows Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after buying an additional 166,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,496,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CODI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,993,085 shares in the company, valued at $144,754,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $418,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,802 shares of company stock worth $704,778 and sold 35,216 shares worth $838,523. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.