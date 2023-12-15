CIC Wealth LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $734,000.

JEPQ opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.4221 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

