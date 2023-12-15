CIC Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $212.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $213.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

