CIC Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $878.97. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,121.46.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.