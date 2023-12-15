CIC Wealth LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $223,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $204,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 2.2 %

CMCSA opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

