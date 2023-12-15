CIC Wealth LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WPC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

