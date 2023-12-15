CIC Wealth LLC Has $907,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 143,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

