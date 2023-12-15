CIC Wealth LLC Purchases 2,420 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 266.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 16.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

