CIC Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 171.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 345,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 218,239 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $731,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 373,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 54,716 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

