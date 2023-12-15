CIC Wealth LLC Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOT opened at $217.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $175.70 and a 12-month high of $218.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

