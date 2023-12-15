Citigroup Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $148.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of GE opened at $121.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 121,555.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 291,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 291,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

