Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 625.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of C stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.