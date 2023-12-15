Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

