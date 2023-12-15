Citigroup Increases Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $109.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XYL. TheStreet raised Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.55.

XYL opened at $110.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xylem by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,261,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,598,000 after buying an additional 864,711 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

