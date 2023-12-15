Citigroup Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,538 shares of company stock worth $11,455,237. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

