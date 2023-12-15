Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer Sells 20,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76.

On Friday, September 15th, Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,197,331.62.

CCOI opened at $72.73 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

