Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,863,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.81.

CTSH stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

