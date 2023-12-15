Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

