Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.68. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

