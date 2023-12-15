Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.65

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.65 and last traded at $150.46, with a volume of 12115261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,146,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,673 shares of company stock worth $57,277,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

