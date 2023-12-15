Comparing Tgs Asa (TGSGY) & The Competition

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) is one of 98 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tgs Asa to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tgs Asa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A Tgs Asa Competitors -15.75% -18.49% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tgs Asa and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tgs Asa 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tgs Asa Competitors 232 1311 1817 132 2.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Tgs Asa’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tgs Asa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

0.0% of Tgs Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tgs Asa pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Tgs Asa pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 234.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tgs Asa is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tgs Asa and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tgs Asa N/A N/A 4.02 Tgs Asa Competitors $962.87 million $20.67 million 91.56

Tgs Asa’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tgs Asa. Tgs Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tgs Asa competitors beat Tgs Asa on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include depth and time imaging; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing. The company was formerly known as TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and changed its name to TGS ASA in June 2021. TGS ASA was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

