Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 2,139.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,213 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,377,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,996,000 after purchasing an additional 164,098 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBMM opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.