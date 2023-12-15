Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,881,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.