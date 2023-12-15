Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of CLB opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $866.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

