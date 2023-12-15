Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 76.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 264,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 52.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 37.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 389.19%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

