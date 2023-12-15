Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,492 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Cannae

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Stock Up 2.8 %

Cannae stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). Cannae had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

