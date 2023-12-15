Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 131.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,378 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 50.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 161,691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 87,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.85. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $770,751 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

