Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $25.80.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

