Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 87,668 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,668 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,071,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTE opened at $23.80 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
