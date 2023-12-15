Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 87,668 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,668 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,071,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTE opened at $23.80 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.