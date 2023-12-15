Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 7.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.9 %

MDT stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

