Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,771 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of PennantPark Investment worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 798,031 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1,928.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 249,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 237,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,806,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 126,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 386,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $431.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.52.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -161.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

