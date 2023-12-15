Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 79,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 319.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 71,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

