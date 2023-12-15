Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,945 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of BRP Group worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,418,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BRP Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRP opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.