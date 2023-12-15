Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 12,523 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Marten Transport worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. TheStreet cut Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.87 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

