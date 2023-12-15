Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.0 %

MGPI opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,536,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,145.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.