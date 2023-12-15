Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 8,932 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Movado Group worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Movado Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOV opened at $30.12 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

