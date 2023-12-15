CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.