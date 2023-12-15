Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.36.

COST opened at $630.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $642.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

