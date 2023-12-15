Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $630.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $642.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

