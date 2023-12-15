Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

COST opened at $630.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $642.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.42 and its 200 day moving average is $556.49. The stock has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.40.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

