Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $580.00 to $670.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.96.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $20.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $650.91. 2,382,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $656.32. The company has a market cap of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $579.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $2,472,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $720,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.