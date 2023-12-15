Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

