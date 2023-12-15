Covea Finance Acquires 187,500 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Covea Finance boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Rollins makes up approximately 1.8% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.17% of Rollins worth $31,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Rollins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $309,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $672,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

