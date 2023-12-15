Covea Finance Acquires 98,080 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,169,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,080 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 2.6% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $46,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 412.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $46.21 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

