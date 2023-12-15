Covea Finance Boosts Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CAE stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

