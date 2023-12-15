Covea Finance Buys 46,950 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 1.5% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

NYSE NTR opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

