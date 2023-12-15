Covea Finance Buys 9,800 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Covea Finance owned about 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,044 shares of company stock worth $3,900,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

